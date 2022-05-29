New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET-UG 2022. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on July 17th this year. Once released, the admit cards of the candidates will be made available on the official website of NTA. For candidates, who have registered themselves for NEET-UG 2022 the admit cards will be made available for them at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must know that NTA has not issued any official dates regarding the release of admit cards yet but as per several media reports and earlier trends, NEET UG admit cards are usually released 10-15 days ahead of the exam. This year the exam is to be conducted on July 17, so the admit card is expected to be out in the coming days.

Candidates must know that to download their NEET UG 2022 Admit cards they must have the registered id. This year, the NEET UG exam which is to be held on July 17th will happen after the conclusion of the CBSE board exams which end on June 15.

Steps to Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards:



Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 admit card’ link.

Step 3. Log in to the Applicant portal.

Step 4. The admit card for NEET 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Review the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6. Download it and take a printout

Candidates must know that through National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam admissions to 92,065 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 Step 8. AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats are offered this year.

Meanwhile, as per the National Testing Agency's official notification, NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in thirteen languages in pen and paper mode. The NEET exam duration will be for three hours and 20 minutes. There will be 200 questions in total, out of which candidates have to answer 180 questions. Each question will carry four marks in the NEET, so the score will be out of 720. There will be no negative marking for an unattempted question, but for incorrect answers, students will lose 1 mark.

