NEET UG 2022: NTA Expected To Release Result Declaration Schedule Today; Check Details

Lakhs of medical aspirants are eagerly waiting for National Testing Agency to announce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. As per reports, it is expected that the NTA will release the results next week. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the education body. Meanwhile, media reports claim that the NTA is expected to announce the date, time and schedule regarding the results today (August 20). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from NTA's website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Students should note that before the result declaration, the education body will also release the answer key. Through the help of the answer key, students will be able to calculate their scores. Once the answer key has been released, students can challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

The central and state bodies use NEET ranks to fill 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling.

Once the results are students can check and download them from the official website by following these simple steps.

How to Check NEET UG 2022 Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET UG 2022 result' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students are required to enter their login credentials

Step 4: The NEET scorecard will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the NEET 2022 scorecard in PDF format or take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Answer key: Websites to check

Once released, candidates can check their answer key from the websites including -- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download NEET Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that reads 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials as asked

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen

