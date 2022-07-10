NEET UG 2022: NTA Expected To Release NEET UG Admit Cards 2022 Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards: Once released, candidates will be able to download the NTA NEET admit card from the NTA website – neet.nta.nic.in. Scroll to know more

By Ashita Singh
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 09:14 PM IST
Minute Read
The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) soon. As per the latest reports on the same, NTA is most likely to release the NEET UG Admit Cards tomorrow. Although, there has not been any official confirmation from the side of NTA on the NEET admit card date. Once released, candidates will be able to download the NTA NEET admit card from the NTA website – neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, over 18 lakh candidates who registered for the NEET 2022 exam are awaiting the release of the NEET admit card 2022. Candidates must note to check their mentioned details such as name, roll number and other details.

Here are the Steps to download NEET UG Admit Cards 2022:

Step 1:Go to the NTA website – neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2:Click on the NEET admit card 2022 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth.
Step 4: The NEET UG admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the NTA NEET admit card in PDF format or take a printout for future references.

Meanwhile, The NEET exam will be held for 3 hours and 20 minutes. The question paper will include 200 questions carrying 720 marks divided in three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology).

NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam across India in 546 cities and 14 cities abroad for providing admissions to medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BSc nursing across various medical and dental colleges in India.

