NEET UG 2022: NTA Allows Re-Exam For Girls Forced To Remove Innerwear In Kerala

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has agreed to permit the impacted medical aspirants to retake the exam on September 4 after receiving complaints of girls being made to remove their innerwear at a NEET testing location in Kerala's Kollam.

According to an NTA circular, the exam will be re-conducted at six locations for affected students only.

Amid a major uproar in the area, seven people were detained in connection with the incident that occurred last month. However, they were released on bail soon after. The girls' parents spoke out against the invigilators' "inhuman act," claiming that their children were left completely "devastated," which had an effect on their performance.

A three-member team of NEET officials conducted a probe into the incident and submitted a report on the mental agony the girls had to undergo. On the basis of the report, the testing authorities decided to conduct a re-examination of the affected girls if they wish at a new centre in the Kollam area. Those arrested then includes the Mar Thoma Institute of IT's Vice Principal ( the college where the test was held last month) And NEET exam Centre Superintendent, Priji Kurian Issac and NTA observer Dr Shamnad. Two women staff members of the college and three others of the testing agency - Star Training Academy were also among those arrested.They were charged under the IPC's Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)

The NEET 2022 examination was conducted on July 17, 2022. The answer key will release by August 30 and the result will be announced by September 7, 2022. Both answer key and result will be available on official website of NTA NEET.

(With Inputs From IANS)