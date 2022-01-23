New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Medical aspirants are waiting for the announcement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 registration. As we have reached the last week of January, aspirants are eager to know by when the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the medical entrance exam and release registration forms.

As per reports doing rounds, this year the registration process for NEET 2022, is expected in March, while the examination may be conducted in June as per the COVID-19 pandemic situation. NEET 2022 will be conducted by NTA for admission into Undergraduate (UG) Medical and Dental courses, including MBBS, BDS and AYUSH. It provided admission to various medical colleges across India such as AIIMS, SGPGI, JIPMER and others. Aspirants will be given nearly a month's time to register for the exam before the commencement of the medical entrance exam.

NTA is yet to release an official notification regarding the NEET 2022 date and application process. So students are advised to keep a check on the official website of NTA or NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in for timely information on NEET UG 2022.

Like last year, this year too, the medical entrance exam is likely to be conducted on the new pattern offering internal choices to the candidates. The paper may consist of 200 questions, out of which they may have to attempt only 180 questions. The paper will be divided into three sections--Physics, Chemistry and Biology, carrying a total of 720 marks.

Meanwhile, MCC is conducting NEET Undergraduate and Postgraduate Counselling for the academic year 2021-22. Over 8 lakh candidates who qualified NEET-UG 2021 exam are now appearing in the counselling for admissions. Those aiming to apply for NEET 2022 must administer both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as it may be one of the necessities for appearing for the entrance exam.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv