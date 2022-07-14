NEET UG 2022 Exams Won't Be Postponed, Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate aspirants demanding to postpone the NEET 2022 exams that will be held in July, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea.

The High Court also mentioned that there was no merit in the petition but it didn't go harsh on the petitioners as they were students. "Had it been somebody else, the court would have dismissed the petition with heavy costs," Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

The court also said that if such matters are brought to notice in the future, it will not shy away from imposing costs.

Apart from that, it also questioned the petitioners' counsel for approaching the court at the last moment as the exam for the undergraduate medical and dental courses was scheduled on July 17.

The candidates in the petition demanded to re-schedule the dates of NEET, JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) after four to six weeks. It stated that the class 12th board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET-UG 2022 exam admit cards on Tuesday. The exams will take place in pen-paper mode and will be held in 13 languages. It will be conducted in 497 cities across the country including 14 cities outside the country.

Moreover, it is a 3 hours and 20 minutes exam which will have a total of NEET-UG 200 questions which will further be divided into 720 marks. The paper will have three sections including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Nearly 18.72 lakh students have registered for the NEET-UG 2011 exam and around 14,90,000 candidates will appear in CUET. Earlier, the candidates also held a nationwide protest demanding a delay in the exams.

(With PTI inputs)