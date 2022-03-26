New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the government body in charge of conducting the entrance examinations for higher educational institutions, is expected to release the official exam notification for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon.

Candidates interested in appearing for the medical entrance test would need to register online on the official website of NEET (neet.nta.nic.in). As per reports, NTA is likely to begin the registration for NEET 2022 examination from April 1, 2022.

However, NEET 2022 exam is likely to be postponed to July. Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had recommended that NEET 2022 exam be held in the last two weeks of June. However, looking at the board exam timetables, it is likely that the exam may be pushed to the first week of July 2022.

Furthermore, a few experts have also pointed out that NTA would also be busy with the declaration of JEE Main 2022 result in the month of June, as per a report by Times Now. In this case, it might not be possible for NTA to conduct NEET as well. Some are also of the opinion that NEET 2022 might be conducted by mid-July with a result declaration expected by or before August 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, NTA is also expected to release detailed notice on CUET 2022 on the official website. CUET would be conducted for admission to 45 Central Universities in the country - including Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

For the unversed, NEET, formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programs in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Before NTA, the test was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The examination offers 90,000 seats in MBBS and BDS Colleges of India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha