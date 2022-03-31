New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 examination. This year's NEET-UG exam will be held in July and online registration for the exam will start in April as per the latest media buzz. Although no official notice has been issued till now as per the reports, it is likely that NTA is likely to release the official NEET-UG notice today, March 31st.

According to several media portals, the NEET-UG exam will be held on July 17, 2022, and the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 exam will begin on April 2.

Once released candidates interested and eligible can check the exam notification on the official website of NTA or NEET at - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Reportedly, the last date for the application process will be in May 2022.

NEET-UG 2022: Educational Qualification and Eligibility

-Candidates who have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board can apply for the NEET.

-Class 12 or equivalent appearing aspirants are also eligible to apply for NEET.

-Candidates must have completed 17 years as of December 31, 2022.

-The upper age limit for NEET-UG is removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

NEET 2022 Exam Pattern:

If following last year's exam pattern then NEET 2022 paper is likely to be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

Meanwhile, NEET- UG is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, and Life Science courses. Over 16 lakh students apply for this entrance test every year and last year over 8 lakh students had cleared the NEET 2021 exam.

