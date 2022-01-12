New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA), India's apex body that conducts entrance examinations for higher educational institutions, is expected to release the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 soon. It is expected that the final date for NEET 2022 will be released in the second week of January 2022 and the window for the application will be open up from February 2022 to March 2022. Furthermore, NTA authorities are also considering conducting the exam twice this year. As per news agency ANI, NTA has decided to conduct the NEET Exam in May 2022 and the expected date is tentatively 2nd May 2022.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about NEET 2022.

What's the application process?

Applicants will have to visit the official website of NEET 2022. The application form and other important information are to be released on NEET's official website(https://neet.nta.nic.in). The NEET application filling is a five-step process. Before filling the NEET Application Form 2022 candidates must keep the list of documents by their side.

Documents for NEET 2022

Identity card: IDs such as Aadhaar card, ration card, bank account passbook, passport, or any other government photo ID card.

Personal details: Personal and communication details such as candidate and parents name, date of birth, permanent and corresponding address, active email ID, and mobile number.

Images: Scanned images of recent passport size photograph, postcard size photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.

NEET 2022 exam pattern

NEET UG exam is conducted in offline mode, i.e. pen and paper mode. The exam is divided into 3 sections - physics, chemistry, and biology. There are a total of 180 questions that add up to 720 marks.

Fees

The exam fee for General candidates is Rs 1500. For EWS/OBC candidates, it's Rs 1400 and for SC/ST/Transgender candidates, it's Rs 800.

A step-by-step guide to filling the form for NEET 2022

1. Visit the NEET 2022 official website

2. Click on the tab indicating the application form.

3. Read all the instructions and register with personal details such as name, contact details, password, etc. to generate the application number and password.

4. After the credentials are generated, log in and fill the application form with personal and educational details, exam medium and exam city preference, and photograph and signature upload.

5. Pay the application fee in online mode through credit/debit card, net banking, Paytm, and UPI.

