New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the date of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 examination soon. As per media reports, the NTA may announce the date after Holi, around the third week of March. Candidates who want to appear for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

As per a report in Times Now, the NEET 2022 examination is likely to be conducted on June 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode.

As per reports, a suggestion was made by the Medical Advisory Council that NTA should conduct the NEET 2022 examination around the third-fourth week of June. Once the dates are announced, all the necessary information will be uploaded on the official website -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

In order for candidates to get an estimate of the events of the NEET 2022 examination, candidates can refer to the tentative schedule mentioned below:

NEET 2022 Notification -- Expected on 3rd week of March

NEET 2022 Registration -- April 1 to 30, 2022

NEET 2022 Exam -- June 25, 2022

NEET 2022 Results -- July 31, 2022

It should be noted that the above-given schedule is tentative in nature, and NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the NEET 2022 exam dates. The tentative schedule is prepared after analysing current and past trends of NEET exam announcements.

Earlier, in the council meeting, MAC officials asked NTA to work on the NEET 2022 schedule ‘as per its convenience’. Besides NEET, NTA will also conduct the JEE Mains 2022, CUCET 2022 (for DU, JNU, and other central universities).

Through NEET students can get admission to courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in those colleges which have been approved and recognised Medical, Dental, AYUSH.

While talking about numbers, then more than 16 lakh students appear for the NEET exam every year. This makes NEET the largest entrance exam to be held.

