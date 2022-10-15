NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Choice Filling, Locking Process Starts At mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 choice-filling and locking process on Saturday, October 15. Now candidates who have registered for round one NEET UG counselling can fill and lock their preferences on the official website-- mcc.nic.in till October 18.

Earlier, the NEET UG choice-filling and locking process was scheduled to be conducted between October 14 and 17. The NEET UG counselling 2022 registration window is available till October 17.

Candidates who have registered for NEET counselling are eligible to fill and lock choices. Candidates are suggested fill in the choices in the order of preferences and verify before locking as choices once locked can not be modified.

Here's How to fill choices for NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Visit the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab and log in with credentials

Go to the choice filling portal and fill in the maximum choices in order of preferences

Lock the preferences and click on the submit tab

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The NEET UG counselling process will be held in four rounds including AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.The verification of candidates registered in NEET UG counselling is scheduled to be conducted between October 17 and October 18. Also, the MCC will declare the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result on October 21, 2022.

The conducting body of NEET UG counselling will reserve 15 per cent of all India quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing.