NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Releases Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday declared the NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional allotment result, December 7. Now, the candidates who registered in NEET UG mop-up round counselling can check and download the allotment letter through the official website-- MCC.nic. using the NEET roll number and password.

Also, the aspirants who are shortlisted in the NEET UG mop-up round must note that they need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges by December 12.

NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: Here's how to check the result

Step-1 Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Step-2 Then, go to the 'UG Counselling' portal and click on the provisional result link

Step-3 NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result will get displayed on the screen

Step-4 Search your rank in the PDF using the ctrl+f key

Step-5 Download the NEET UG provisional allotment list and take a printout for further reference.

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution.Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," stated the MCC notification on the official website.

Meanwhile, this year, about 5,182 candidates have been allocated seats in All India Quota (AQI), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes through NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment.