NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Allows Candidates To Apply For Change Of Nationality Till October 11

Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has released an important notice for candidate who wishes to change their nationality. As per the notice, now candidates can apply to change their nationality through e-mail. Students need to send relevant documents in order to change their nationality. Students can check the official website of the education board for further information -- ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com

As per the information, the MCC has given the candidates till October 11 to apply for the change. Candidates can send the documents via email to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

"It is for the information to all the candidates that those who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. (C) No.689/2017- Consortium of Deemed universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Anr. Vs. Union Of India & Ors.) dated 22-08-2017 (Copy enclosed), such candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 10:00 AM of 7th October 2022, (Friday) till 10:00 A.M of 11th October 2022 (Tuesday),"

Here is the list of documents that students will require in order to change their nationality

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored)

Candidates have to show their relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the Supreme Court orders

An affidavit from sponsors that he/she will be behind the funding of the entire course fee of the candidate

NEET UG scorecard of the candidate

Candidates have to submit the Embassy Certificate of the sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate)

An undertaking as stated by the MCC in Annexure-1 should also be shared by the candidate. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.