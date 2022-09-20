NEET UG 2022: Couldn't Crack Medical Exam? Here Are Some Career Options Apart From MBBS

THE NATIONAL Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) declared the result for NEET UG 2022 exams on September 7, 2022. A total of 17,64,571 students appeared for the exam out of which 9,93,069 manage to qualify it.

The numbers of students who passed the exam are higher than in the past years, however, more than 7.71 lakh students could not qualify for the exam. Also, not all the students who passed the exam will be able to get admission to top medical colleges as the competition is really tough.

However, those who could not get admission to the best colleges, must not lose hope as the field of medicine is not just confined to MBBS, but there are many courses that don't require NEET marks. Candidates can opt for BSc or can go for an integrated course with MBA in the business field.

Following are some options for those looking for career opportunities apart from MBBS.

There are many courses that do not require the marks of NEET in order to provide admissions. Take a look:

1. BSc Agricultural Science

2. BTech Biomedical Engineering

3. Bachelor of Occupational Therapy

4. Bachelor of Pharmacy [BPharm]

5. BSc Food Technology

6. BSc Biology

MEDICAL FIELD WITHOUT NEET:

Students who want to pursue a career in the medical field without NEET, also have tremendous opportunities:

1. Nursing

2. Clinical Research

3. Biochemistry Courses

4. Toxicology

5. Forensic Science and Criminology

6. Dairy Farming

7. Aquaculture and Fisheries

8. Occupational Therapists

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES BEYOND MBBS:

1. AYUSH courses (BAMS BSMS BUMS BHMS)

2. BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)

3. MBA ( Hospital & Health Management)

4. B.sc (Optometry & Nuclear Medicine)

MEDICAL COLLEGES ABROAD:

There are many countries that offer easy and affordable admissions in MBBS courses. Countries like Ukraine, Russia, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan are the most common among Indian nationals pursuing their MBBS degree.

Meanwhile, SEEP Pahuja who is the Top NEET UG educator at Unacademy said, “If a student is unable to achieve the desired NEET marks, it is advised that they drop the year, however, students who do not want to go for a drop year can also look at opting for admission in foreign medical colleges if they cannot enroll in private medical colleges in India," as quoted by CNN News 18.

She further added, "Alternatively, they can also opt for different courses based on their NEET marks. They could look at courses such as - AYUSH Courses, BAMS BHMS Unani Sidha Yogic Naturopathy, they offer seats for comparatively less marks than required for MBBS. Aspirants can also opt for veterinary and nursing courses."