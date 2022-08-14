NEET UG 2022: Check Entrance Exam's Percentile, Cut-off Marks And Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in the third week of August which is August 21. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared, students can check and download them from the official website of the NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in

The medical entrance exam took place on July 17 and more than 18 lakh students appeared for the exam. Prior to the results, the education body will release the answer key for the NEET UG exam.

If you also want to download the document (Once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.ine

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement -- Click on that

Step 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

Step 4: Now, students need to click and access the NEET 2022 answer key

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. Meanwhile, the percentile of NEET UG is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list.

The NEET UG paper consists of subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Two sections have been assigned to each subject Section A had 35 questions, and Section B had 15. In section B, candidates only had to attempt any 10 questions.

NEET UG 2022 Result: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET UG 2022 Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials as asked.

Step 4: Once clicked on submit, the NEET UG 2022 Result will appear in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.