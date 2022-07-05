NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Go On Hunger Strike, Seek Meeting With PM Modi To Postpone Exams

After protesting for months, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants have decided to go on a hunger strike, demanding that the exams should be postponed for nearly 40 days. They are also seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The aspirants have also launched a campaign on Twitter with a hashtag 'Chalo Modi Awas'. They have been organising several campaigns online and also held a candle march on the occasion of National Doctor's Day 2022.

The medical aspirants claim that the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), and JEE Main exams are scheduled to be held at the same time making their exam preparations difficult.

The NEET 2021 ended so late and the students who couldn't make it through counseling said that it ended so late that they were left with very few months to prepare. They have raised their demands through various social media handles and urged the government to extend the dates for NEET 2022 exams.

The medical aspirants believe that meeting with Modi is the only way to make their demands heard. "Sir please listen to us. Our demands are genuine. U are our last hope sir. Our country really need doctors sir. Please postpone NEET UG 2022," a student wrote on Twitter.

@#NEETUGChaloMODIJIAwas

Sir please listen to us.Our demands are genuine.U are our last hope sir.

Our country really need doctors sir.

pic.twitter.com/dlWsl79acU — Khyati Sharma (@KhyatiS13629313) July 3, 2022

Another student requested Modi to postpone the exams for 40 days. "Modi ji please help us please postpone neet UG at least 40 days," the user tweeted.

#NEETUGChaloMODIJIAwas

pic.twitter.com/UYbMIEEjRp — Debajani Mohanta (@MohantaDebajani) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the NEET admit card 2022 soon. The exams will be conducted on July 17, 2022, and the exam city intimation slip has already been released by NTA. Applicants can login at the neet.nta.nic.in to check and download the NEET 2022 UG exam city center intimation slips.