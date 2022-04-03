New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: NEET 2022 registrations are expected to start soon. The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the notification of the NEET 2022 application process soon. Once released, candidates can check the notification of the registration on the official website of NEET and NTA at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. The application process notification will be also shared on the social media handles of NTA.

Earlier, an NTA official had said that NEET 2022 will likely be conducted in July and the notification along with the NEET registration details will be issued in April. "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start in April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.

NEET UG 2022: Steps to apply for exams here:

Visit NTA NEET official website neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Click on the ‘NEET UG registration 2022’ link

Fill in personal and academic details

Select exam centres to appear for the medical entrance test

Upload the scanned images and important documents as per the specifications

Make the NEET registration fee payment in the online mode

Download or take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: Eligibility criteria and Educational Qualification

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET.

Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET-UG.

To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 percent in Class 12. However, there exist relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.

NEET 2022 Exam Pattern:

If going by last year's exam pattern then NEET 2022 paper is likely to be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

Posted By: Ashita Singh