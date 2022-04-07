New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET 2022 has started. The application forms have been released on the official website at - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the medical entrance exam for admission into UG courses on the given link. The NEET-UG exam will be conducted on July 17 and the registrations for the examination would remain open from April 6 to May 6.

It must be noted that candidates would be able to pay fees for the NEET-UG entrance exam till May 7. The schedule for NEET 2022 correction window and admit card release would be announced later. Also, many changes in NEET have been introduced from this year onwards. These include no upper age limit for admissions in NEET-UG, private medical college fees being at par with government medical college fees, and the option of internal choices for students.

Here are important dates to remember

NEET 2022 Registration: April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022 Last date to apply: May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022 Last date to pay fee: May 7, 2022

May 7, 2022 NEET 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022

Candidate may now prepare their documents for registration for the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG registration fee

General category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs, 1600

General EWS, OBE-NCL candidates have to pay Rs 1500

SC, ST, PwD and Third gender candidates are required to pay Rs 900

Candidates outside India applying for NEET have to pay an application fee of Rs 8500

NEET UG 2022 Eligibility Criteria An applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. There is no upper age limit. Class 12 passed students or those who have cleared the equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English subjects from a recognized board can apply for NEET. Those appearing for Class 12 final exams this year can apply for the test. The minimum passing percentage to apply for NEET for general category students is 50 per cent while for reserved categories the minimum percentage is relaxed. Also Read GPAT 2022 Admit Cards released on gpat.nta.nic.in; here's how to download

How to apply for NEET-UG 2022

First, open the NEET registration 2022 link from- neet.nta.nic.in

Then fill in personal and academic details in the application form including choice of exam centres

After that, you have to upload the scanned images of documents as per the specifications

Then you will be asked to make payment for NEET registration fee in the online mode

Once, you have done all this, you can take the printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Posted By: Sugandha Jha