NEET UG 2022 Answer Key To Be Released By NTA This Week; Here's How To Check

Lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) results. However, as per recent updates, the NEET UG answer key will be released in the middle of this week. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer key is out, students can check and download the document from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

"No dates have been fixed yet to release the answer key. We are working on it, the result will be announced this month," a senior NTA official was quoted as saying to careers 360.

Once the answer key is released, students will get the opportunity to raise an objection. In order to raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website of NTA. Candidates should note that they should have their log-in credentials then only they will be able to check their answer keys.

The NTA will review the objections raised by the students and then release a final answer key by the end of this month. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, a merit list will also be announced.

Meanwhile, over 18 lakh of students applied for the NEET UG 2022 exam. The exam conducting body conducted the exam on July 17. The NEET UG 2022 percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list in NEET.

If you also want to download the document (Once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.ine

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement -- Click on that

Step 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

Step 4: Now, students need to click and access the NEET 2022 answer key

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.