NEET UG 2022: Answer Key To Be Out Today At neet.nta.nic.in | Check How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET) 2022 answer key soon. as per the media reports, the NEET 2022 answer key will be released on august 17 and NEET results will be declared on August 21. Once released, candidates can check it from the official website of NEET--neet.nta.nic.in.

Apart from the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exams. It means that candidates can count their NEET marks before NEET 2022 results are declared officially. However, it must be noted that NTA has not made any official statements regarding the same and the official announcement is still awaited.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NEET--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NEET UG Answer Key', once it is released.

Step 3: Once you click on the link, a login window appears on the screen. Enter the registration number and other required details in the space provided.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

NOTE: You can also download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: How To Calculate Score?

The formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is mentioned below. Candidates can follow it and check their scores.

Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam. As per the NTA, 95 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the exam. The test was conducted across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.