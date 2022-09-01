NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Released At neet.nta.nic.in; Know How To Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2022 answer key along with the OMR response sheets of the candidates. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download the document from the official website -- nta.ac.in

More than 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG exams this year. Since the education body has released the answer key, students now have the opportunity to raise objections. Students should note that they are allowed to raise objections till September 2. Once the NTA will consider all the objections, then the education body will release the final answer key.

Students should also note that the final answer key is not the result. However, students will be able to calculate the marks by going through the answer key. The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam on 17th July 2022.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET UG Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked -- Click submit

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Apart from that, students who wish to raise an objection can do it by following these simple steps.

NTA NEET Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG -- nta.ac.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads 'NEET UG answer key challenge' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have selected the booklet

Step 4: Here, students have to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 5: Now, candidates have to fill the form as instructed and can raise an objection

Step 6: In this step, candidates have to pay the fees and submit the form

NOTE: Download the NEET answer key challenge receipt for future reference.

Candidates are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding the results.