NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely To Be Released Today; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) answer key today (July 31). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer key is released, students can check and download the results from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

NTA is also expected to release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. With the help of the answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

However, students should note that this is a tentative date. The education body is yet to make an official announcement regarding the declaration of answer key and results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to answer the key (once released), then here's how you can download it by following these simple steps.

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will be able to find the link that reads 'NEET answer key 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, students need to download the answer key

Step 5: Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Step 6: Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

For every correct answer, candidates will receive four marks, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Unanswered questions will receive zero points.

Meanwhile, above 18 lakh students have registered for the exam in order to get enrolled in MBBS or BDS seats in the top medical institutes, colleges, and universities of India.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more details regarding the result and answer key related information.