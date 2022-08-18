NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely To Be Released Today; Here's How To Check

Medical aspirants are eagerly waiting for the National Testing Agency to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 results. However, before the results, the education body will release the answer key. It is expected that the NTA will soon release the answer key. As per media reports, the education body is expected to release the answer key today (August 18). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close check on the official website. Once the answer key has been released, then students can check and download the document from the NTA's website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

However, candidates should note that the date given above is tentative nature and can be changed. NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time of the result declaration. Meanwhile, further media reports claim that the results for NEET 2022 are expected to be declared on August 21 or 22.

Students should note that along with the answer key, the NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. With this candidates will be able to calculate their NEET score even before the results will be declared.

In order to download results, students must have their login credentials including application number and date of birth. Once the answer key has been released, students will be given the opportunity to raise objections for a certain period of time. After analysing the objection, the NTA will announce the results.

NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download NEET Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that reads 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials as asked

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen

NEET UG 2022 Answer key: Websites to check

Once released, candidates can check their answer key from the websites including -- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.