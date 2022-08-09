NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely To Be Released By NTA Today At neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) answer keys on August 9 on its official website--neet.nta.nic.in. However, it should be noted that NTA has not informed anything regarding the dates officially and is yet to announce the release date of NEET 2022 answer keys.

Once released, students can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key via the official website. Meanwhile, the exams this year were held on 17th July 2022 and were conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 including 14 cities outside.

Nearly 18 lakh students had registered for the NEET UG exams.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NEET UG Answer Key', once it is released.

Step 3: Once you click on the link, a login window appears on the screen. Enter the registration number and other required details in the space provided.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

NOTE: You can also download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Results:

depending on the final answer key, NTA will announce the NEET final result 2022. As previously, NTA will release the merit list of the candidates based on the NEET result 2022. An overall NEET merit list is also released with details of all the candidates who have cleared the examination.

NEET UG 2022: How To Calculate Score?

The formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is mentioned below:

Students can easily calculate their NEET Score with the help of the answer key shared by NTA. Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.