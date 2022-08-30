NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Here's How Much Amount You Will Be Charged For Each Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally ended the wait of candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 as it will release the answer key for the same today, on August 30, 2022.

According to the official website, the result for NEET UG 2022 will also be released on September 7, 2022. Meanwhile, once the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if they have any.

The notification regarding the same was also issued on the official website. The official notice read, "candidates will also be allowed to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of the answer key will be informed separately. Along with the answer key, response sheets will also be released by the Agency."

NEET UG 2022: Steps To Raise Objections

Students who appeared for the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps and raise objections:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NEET--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: You now need to enter all the required details and login.

Step 3: Now, make an online challenge against the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee amount of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, students need to tap on the link that reads, 'NEET Answer Key'.

Step 3: You will now be needed to enter all the required details and login.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen. You can also download it.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

Students will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. And in case students have left any questions unanswered, no marks will be awarded or deducted for this.

Notably, NTA NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17, 2022, across 3, 570 centres in 497 cities in India and 15 cities outside the country.