New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The official announcement on NEET UG 2021, the national level medical entrance exam is expected soon. Ministry of Education on July 6 announced the new dates for the third and fourth sessions of the JEE Mains, the entrance exam to undergraduate programs to Indian Institutes of Technology which were postponed earlier. Students across the country are requesting the Education Ministery to inform if NEET 2021 will be conducted in time or postponed to a later date due to Coronavirus pandemic.

For when NEET 2021 is scheduled?

NEET 2021 is scheduled to take place on August 1. However, the registration forms are yet to be released. The National Testing Agency (NTA)is yet to confirm about the commencement of the registration dates.

On March 12 this year, the Education Ministry had announced that it will conduct the entrance exam on August 1.

As the second wave of COVID-19 stormed across the country leading to unprecedented crisis, it was then speculated that the NEET 2021 will be held in September. But after March 12, there has been no other official announcements made in this regard.

Class 12 students, especially the ones from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are expecting their final board exam results by July 31 have taken their concerns to social media and have urged the Education ministry as well as the governments to keep a window of at least a month between the announcement of date of registration and the actual exam.

NEET reservation policy

According to the reservation policy of NEET counselling, of the 15 per cent seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 15 per cent will be reserved for SC candidates, 7.5 per cent for ST, 27 per cent for OBC, and 5 per cent for PwD category candidates. Apart from these, 10 per cent of the seats at central universities will be reserved foe candidates from Economically weaker sections.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma