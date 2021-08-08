Vineet Joshi, Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA), while having a word with a reputed news agency, informed that conducting medical entrance examinations twice a year is still being considered.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The medical entrance exam - NEET - could be held two times a year from the next academic session. In line with this proposal, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and family welfare have had a brief discussion over conducting the exam in multiple attempts this year as well. However, no concrete decision could be made by the authorities.

Vineet Joshi, Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA), while having a word with a reputed news agency, informed that conducting medical entrance examinations twice a year is still being considered. If we find a breakthrough then it is likely that NEET 2022 could be held twice a year from the next academic year.

When Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was heading the Ministry of Education, he stroked the idea of conducting the medical entrance exam twice a year.

According to the current rule, to attempt the medical colleges' entrance exam, students have to give the paper in the pen and paper mode and in offline mode. The medical entrance exam is held only once a year whereas the engineering entrance exam is held twice a year. The number of JEE Main 2021 attempts have also been increased in the current academic year.



While the students who are appearing in medical entrance exams have also urged for multiple attempts. Previously the students of Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) also demanded multiple attempts at NEET as they wrote a letter to the then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

“It is heartening to see that the National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE for engineering institutions four times this year, giving each student multiple attempts to give their best possible performance, and also allowing for students impacted by health and other concerns to skip a test without having to drop a whole year. A similar decision must be taken for other “high-stakes” exams, including at least NEET and CLAT for medical and law colleges respectively”, the letter stated.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen