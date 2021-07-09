NEET UG 2021: The notice, which stated that NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 5, has been termed as fake and false by the NTA who denied issuing any such notice.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The speculations over the conduct of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) amid the COVID-19 pandemic is doing rounds on the internet for a long time now. With the announcement of the pending session of the JEE Main Exam 2021, the rumours regarding the NEET UG 2021 dates have picked up the pace. However, no official announcement has been made by the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the dates of the NEET UG 2021 exam.

The NTA has said that it is still in discussions with stakeholders for t=finalising the date of NEET UG 2021, keeping in mind the situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The aspirants willing to appear for this prestigious medical entrance exam must keep an eye on the official NTA website at nta.nic.in, as well as the official website of NEET UG 2021 at ntaneet.nic.in.

Meanwhile, recently, the NTA also issued a public notice informing about a fake notice being circulated on the internet with the subject line 'Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021'. The notice, which stated that NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 5, has been termed as fake and false by the NTA who denied issuing any such notice.

Earlier in March, the NTA had issued a notification that the NEET UG 2021 will be conducted in pen and paper mode on August 1, 2021. The notification further mentioned that the information bulletin regarding the submission of the application form will start on the official NEET website at ntaneet.nic.in. However, the registration on the NTA website has not been started yet, indicating further postponement of the exam.

Meanwhile, students have been advised to keep certain documents ready and handy which will be needed for the online application once it will get started on the official NEET website at ntaneet.nic.in. These documents are as follows:

1) Scanned image of the latest passport size photograph of the candidate

2) Scanned image of the candidate's postcard size photograph

3) Scanned image of the candidate's signature

4) Scanned image of the candidate's left hand thumb impression

