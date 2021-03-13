NEET UG 2021: The NTA also said that the NEET UG 2021 will be conducted in offline mode. The NEET examination is conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) exam for admissions in medical courses in universities across the country. As per the dates announced by the NTA, the NEET UG 2021 will be held on August 1, 2021. The NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages including English and Hindi.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned. NEET (UG) - 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on 01 August (Sunday)," said NTA notification.

The NTA in its notification said that the information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, among other things will be available shortly on its website when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 stars. NTA earlier announced that the syllabus of NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021.

After getting delayed by nearly 3 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national-level entrance test was conducted on September 13, 2020. The NTA had declared the NEET 2020 results on October 16. Over 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020. Out of that, 7,71,500 students have qualified for the exam.

The NTA, meanwhile, had earlier announced the dates for the NEET Post Graduate exam (NEET PG 2021). The NEET PG exam will take place on April 18 across the country on a computer-based platform. The NTA announced that the examination will take place at various NEET PG exam centres in India. Students who are appearing for the examination need to complete their internship on or before June 30 this year and thus then only they can apply for NEET PG.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan