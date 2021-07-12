The medical entrance test NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12 September the new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday. The application process for the same will begin from 5 pm tomorrow onwards.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The medical entrance test NEET 2021 will be held on September 12 the new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday. The application process for the same will begin from 5 pm tomorrow onwards, July 13 through the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. Candidates can check the NTA website for details on the application process at neet.nta.nic.in.

"The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)," the new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

The Union Education Minister also said that the number of examination centres will be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020 “In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198," the education minister said.

Face masks will be provided to all the applicants at the centre and students will only be allowed to enter the exam centres in a staggered manner. “Contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” the education minister added.

Regarding the NEET 2021 syllabus, the Ministry of Education had earlier said that the medical entrance test will be held as per the syllabus determined by NTA irrespective of the reduction in 2021 board exam syllabus.

What is the process?

Every year more than 14 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET. Its application form comprises five stages. The first stage is NEET registration, then comes filling of application, then uploading of documents including scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates are required, finally payment of fee and printout of the confirmation page is done.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha