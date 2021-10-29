New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the much-awaited National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results following a nod from the Supreme Court. The results would declared at the official websites of the NTA at neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The NEET-UG 2021 results were delayed this year after the Bombay High Court ordered the NTA to conduct the exam for two Maharashtra students again after their question papers and OMR sheets "got mixed up at a centre". However, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the order, saying "it cannot hold the results of over 16 lakh students".

"We stay the High Court judgment. NTA can announce NEET UG results," the top court bench, which included Justices L Nageswara Rao, Dinesh Maheshwari and BR Gavai, said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students," the bench added.

This year, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG 2021 exam that was held on September 12 in over 3,600 centres across 202 cities across the country, the NTA had said in a statement earlier.

Following is the complete list of toppers of NEET-UG 2020:

1. Soyeb Aftab: 720 marks

2. Akanksha Singh: 720 marks

3. Tummala Snikitha: 715 marks

4. Vineet Sharma: 715 marks

5. Amrisha Khaitan: 715 marks

6. Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu: 715 marks

7. Satwik Godara: 711 marks

8. Srijan R: 710 marks

9. Karthik Reddy: 710 marks

10. Matravadia Maanit: 710 marks

11. Anantha Parakrama B Nookala: 710 marks

12. Aysha S: 710 marks

13. Kota Venkat: 710 marks

14. Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy: 710 marks

15. Gurkirat Singh: 710 marks

16. Bhavanam Manasa: 710 marks

17. Abhiuday Pratap Singh: 710 marks

18. Shaik Kothapalli Arfath Khadeer: 710 marks

19. Zantye Ashish Avinash: 710 marks

20. Loka Sekhar Satvik Sarma: 710 marks

