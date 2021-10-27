New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 has moved to the Supreme court against the Bombay High Court order which has asked it to conduct re-examination for two medical aspirants.



NTA, in its petition, has mentioned that they are unable to declare the NEET-UG results due to the Bombay High Court’s order. The testing agency further said that on September 12, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the exam, and the Bombay High Court’s decision for re-examination for two aspirants would delay the results and will also cause a delay in the admission process for the UG medical courses -- MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.



The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the NTA to conduct a re-examination after two aspirants filed a petition through advocate Pooja Thorat. The petitioner in their plea cited the exam's rule and said that candidates were given the question paper and answer booklet which had the same code and seven-digit serial number. However, due to a mix-up by invigilators, some students including the petitioners received question papers and answer booklets having different codes and serial numbers.



Further, the pleas said that after receiving question papers and answer booklets of different codes and serial numbers, the petitioners pointed out the mix-up. But, invigilators threatened them and said that they will file a complaint against them for "causing a disturbance in the examination hall and committing unfair practice."



Candidates should note that NEET 2021 result and the scorecard will be announced on the exam portal, neet.nta.nic.in, by this month's end or November first week. Hence, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the portal.

