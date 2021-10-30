New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results will likely be delayed once again as the Uttar Pradesh Police has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to withhold the results of 25 candidates who were allegedly in contact with a 'NEET solver gang'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Varanasi Police Commissioner said that the bio-data of the 25 candidates have been sent to the NTA, adding that it has also identified their fingerprints. He said that a probe is underway, but noted that the mastermind of the 'NEET solver gang' is on a run.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had identified the mastermind of the 'NEET solver gang' as Nilesh Singh alias 'PK' in September this year. The gang reportedly sit in place of the original candidates during the NEET exam, helping them crack it. They reportedly charge a hefty amount from the original candidates for the exam.

"After some time, teams will be sent to other states for discussion. A strategy for further action in the NEET solver gang case has been prepared and solid evidence is being gathered to oppose the anticipatory bail," ANI quoted the Varanasi Police Commissioner as saying.

The NEET-UG 2021 results were supposed to be declared on Saturday, but have not been released so far, leaving the students anxious. Several students have also asked the NTA about the status of the results on Twitter.

The NTA was permitted by the Supreme Court on Thursday to declare the NEET-UG 2021 results after it stayed a Bombay High Court asking the agency to conduct the exam again for two Maharashtra candidates whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up.

"We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results," the apex court said, as reported by news agency PTI. "We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students".

