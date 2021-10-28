New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the Supreme Court paved the way for the declaration of NEET-UG 2021 results by staying Bombay High Court's order to reconduct the NEET exam for two students, the National Testing Agency is likely to announce the NEET-UG 2021 results by this month’s end or November first week. Hence, candidates are advised to keep an eye over the official website.

The National Testing Agency in its petition said that due to the Bombay High Court's order they are unable to declare the NEET UG 2021 results. NTA also mentioned that the re-examination will also cause a delay in the admission process for the UG medical courses -- MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the testing agency to reconduct the examination for two medical aspirants and declare the results of these two aspirants along with the main results. Both the medical aspirants filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, and in their plea they citied, that they were given the question paper and answer booklet which had the same code and seven-digit serial number. But, due to a mix-up by the invigilators, some students and the petitioner got question paper and OMR sheets having different codes and serial numbers.

The National Testing Agency conducted the NEET -UG 2021 exam on September 12, and more than 16 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. The NEET-UG 2021 exam was conducted across 3,800 centres. Candidates can check their results at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen