New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration process for the medical entrance test NEET 2021 has started today July 13, from 5 pm onwards. Candidates who are interested to apply for the entrance test can register on the National Testing Agency (NTA's) website at ntaneet.nic.in. Students are required to first register themselves, fill in the online application form, and then pay the registration fees. Here's how it is done.

Important points to note before filling the form

To register yourself and fill the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 use a laptop or desktop, not a mobile phone. It is a time-consuming process that requires careful submission of documents and payment. Hence, a laptop or desktop is a more convenient medium.

Do not close the payment window until it is successful. Once the payment is done confirmation will appear on your screen.

Remember to keep all the documents ready with you before filling the application form for NEET. It will help you to fill the form without any hassle.

Do not forget to note down your registration ID and the password created by you. It is crucial for downloading admit card, checking results, and other important things.

How to register?

Visit NTA's website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the registration link for NEET 2021.

Read the instruction and click on the check box at the bottom.

Fill in asked personal information

Click on Preview then 'next'

Cross-check details and proceed further

Set login password

Save application number replayed on screen

How to fill NEET application form?

Login using the application id and password set earlier

Fill asked details

Upload documents

Make payment by choosing bank and payment method

Take a printout of the confirmation page

Posted By: Sugandha Jha