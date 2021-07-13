NEET UG 2021: Online application process starts at NTA's website; here's how to register
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration process for the medical entrance test NEET 2021 has started today July 13, from 5 pm onwards. Candidates who are interested to apply for the entrance test can register on the National Testing Agency (NTA's) website at ntaneet.nic.in. Students are required to first register themselves, fill in the online application form, and then pay the registration fees. Here's how it is done.
Important points to note before filling the form
- To register yourself and fill the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 use a laptop or desktop, not a mobile phone. It is a time-consuming process that requires careful submission of documents and payment. Hence, a laptop or desktop is a more convenient medium.
- Do not close the payment window until it is successful. Once the payment is done confirmation will appear on your screen.
- Remember to keep all the documents ready with you before filling the application form for NEET. It will help you to fill the form without any hassle.
- Do not forget to note down your registration ID and the password created by you. It is crucial for downloading admit card, checking results, and other important things.
How to register?
- Visit NTA's website at ntaneet.nic.in
- Click on the registration link for NEET 2021.
- Read the instruction and click on the check box at the bottom.
- Fill in asked personal information
- Click on Preview then 'next'
- Cross-check details and proceed further
- Set login password
- Save application number replayed on screen
How to fill NEET application form?
- Login using the application id and password set earlier
- Fill asked details
- Upload documents
- Make payment by choosing bank and payment method
- Take a printout of the confirmation page
Posted By: Sugandha Jha