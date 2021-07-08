NEET UG 2021: NTA stated that notice about the NEET 2021 exam date with the subject line "Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021" is fake.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the concern regarding the NEET UG 2021 is mounting, amid this a fake notice is doing rounds on all platforms, including social media regarding the conduct of the NEET 2021. As per the fake notice, the exam is scheduled to be held from September 5, 2021. Highlighting this, National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a statement warning students, parents and other stakeholders to not fall prey to the fake notice. They stated that notice about the NEET 2021 exam date with the subject line "Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021" is fake.

NTA further clarified that they have not issued any public notice regarding the announcement of the NEET-UG 2021 exam date. Agency is still in talks with the stakeholders and concerned officials for NEET exam dates. NTA is deciding the dates of NEET-UG, keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Also Read: NEET UG 2021 first agenda on new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's list? Students expect dates soon

Moreover, in the statement released by NTA, the agency asked the students, parents and the stakeholders to refer official website-- nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. for any information regarding the exams or syllabus.

NEET UG 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1, however, NTA has yet not commenced the registration process. This year, around 16 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet and appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as a new Education Minister. As soon as this news broke out, medical aspirants pinned their hope on him expecting his first agenda will be issuing clarity over NEEt UG 2021 exam.

Students are advised to only refer to the official website of NTA or English Jagran for the latest and authentic updates on the NEET UG Exam 2021.

Also Read: DU Admissions 2021 for UG courses to begin from THIS date; here's all you need to know

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv