New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the wait for NEET Exam Results 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Answer Key for NEET UG 2021 exam soon on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The education body will first release the provisional answer key after which candidates will be given some time to raise an objection (if they have any). It is also believed that the NTA will send question papers and OMR sheets to candidates via email.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly," reads the information bulletin.

The education body informed that the last day for making any changes in their application through the correction window is 14th October 2021. Those candidates who had submitted NEET 2021 phase 1 and phase 2 application forms were able to make changes/edit in the application. The education body further informed that the date of correction window will not be extended any further.

Here’s how you can download NEET 2021 Answer Key and OMR Sheets:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the link of answer key/ OMR sheets -- click on that

Step 3: Now you have the enter necessary details like -- your application number, password

Step 4: Click on 'sign in'

Step 5: Your answer key and OMR sheet link will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download it for future reference.

"Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged," reads the official information bulletin.

