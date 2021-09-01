New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the admit cards for NEET 2021 will be released next week. In a notice on its official website, the agency has informed that students can download the admit card three days prior to the exam. In a situation like this, students are advised to keep a close eye over the official website of the agency, nta.ac.in. The exam will take place on September 12.



“The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card,” the NTA has said.



On the day of the exam, candidates have to go through strict and compulsory frisking before entering the examination hall. The exam conducting body has mentioned that this frisking will be done with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors



How to download admit card



Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the NEET-UG 2021 admit card download link given on the homepage.



Step 3: A new page will be opened. In order to log in, candidates have to use their login credentials such as registration number, password etc.



Note: After this, your admit card will appear in front of you.



The process of NEET application 2021, was started on July 13 and the last date for application was August 6, 2021. However, this date was later extended to August 10, 2021. At the same time, the window for correction in the application was opened from August 11 to August 14.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen