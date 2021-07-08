NEET UG 2021: With the appointment of a new Education Minister, students are hoping that NEET Exam 2021 will be Dharmendra Pradhan's first agenda on his list.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: NEET UG 2021 has become one of the biggest concerns for all medical aspirant students. They have been repeatedly requesting the Education department to clear the air on whether the exams will be conducted in August or not. As PM Modi has reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday and appointed a new Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in place of Ramesh Pokhriyal, students have now pinned their hope on him regarding the clarity over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Exam 2021.

Few days before resigning from his post, 'Nishank' had announced the dates for the pending JEE Main 2021 April and May session. However, before leaving he didn't mention anything about the NEET Exam 2021, leaving the lakhs of students disappointed.

Students Expect Dates Soon

Speaking to TimesNow, one of the aspirants was quoted saying, "Now that we have a new Education Minister, maybe we would see more clarity and transparency. I really hope NEET exam dates are announced."

Another student also shared similar hopes and praised Nishank's interaction idea. The aspirant said, "Dr Pokhriyal opened up interactions with students, and it made us feel heard. I really hope that his successor follows the culture. At present, however, I am just hoping that the shrouds be lifted from NEET 2021 exam."

This year, around 16 lakh students are expected to appear for the NEET UG 2021 exams. The exam is scheduled for August 1, however, the registration window has not yet opened for students. National Test Agency (NTA) had closed the window, keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of NTA or English Jagran for the latest updates on the NEET UG Exam 2021.

