New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2021 Round 1 registration and today, January 24, is the last date to submit the form along with the choice of colleges. Candidates can submit the application form up to 12 pm on the official website of MCC--mcc.nic.in.

The fee payment facility will be available up to 3 pm, while the choices filling option will be available up to 11:55 pm. After completion of the registration process, universities/institutes will conduct the verification process from January 25 to 26 and the seat allotment result will be announced on January 29.

How to register for NEET UG Counselling 2021?

Those who are yet to register themselves can follow the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET-UG counselling link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload documents and pay the fee.

Step 5: After filling out the form, click on submit

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2021 registration link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as Roll number and password.

Step 4: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions.

Step 5: Lock the choices and click on submit.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. For both, MCC will be conducted in four rounds of counselling-- AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Earlier, till 2020, only two rounds of NEET UG and PG counselling were held. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv