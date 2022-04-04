New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 Counselling results for the Online Stray Vacancy round on Monday (April 4) on its official website (mcc.nic.in). The counseling process for the NEET UG 2021 will end after the Stray Vacancy Round seat allotment results are declared. Candidates who secure a seat in the online Stray Vacancy Round of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 will have to report for admission at the colleges between April 5 and April 9, 2022. Furthermore, it is to be noted that as per the MCC NEET UG counseling schedule, no more rounds of admissions will be held after this round.

Here's a look at how aspirants can check their results.

Step 1: Registered students should go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the UG Medical Counselling tab.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the Online Stray Vacancy counseling result link (Direct link to be activated soon).

Step 4: After being redirected to the login page, candidates will have to enter their login details, including roll number.

Step 5: Post submitting, the NEET UG online stray vacancy counseling result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it, check all the details, and take a printout of the same.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is an organization under the Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS) affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. MCC is responsible for allotting seats for undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-specialty medical and dental courses in government-run/aided colleges and deemed-to-be-university colleges. It allots seats online based on the candidate's score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Factors considered during allotment are merit, reservation eligibility, and the preference list submitted by the candidate.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha