Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: The Madras High Court on Tuesday stated that the Tamil Nadu government cannot form a committee or panel to study the impact of NEET on the medical aspirants from socially backward classes without Supreme Court’s nod.

“There can be a little room for the state to set up any committee for the purpose of ascertaining whether the NEET-based admission process has prejudicially affected socially backward students,” a bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjib Banjerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

The Court gave Tamil Nadu government a week’s time to respond to the plea. The court also observed that any recommendation made by the committee cannot be implemented in the wake of the orders passed by Supreme Court on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Tamil Nadu government on June 10 constituted a committee headed by Justice AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on socially backward medical aspirants. Against this, Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary K Nagarajan had filed a PIL which requests the Madras High Court to quash the June 10 order of Tamil Nadu government.

Paul Kanagaraj, chief of the Tamil Nadu BJP Legal Wing, expressed hope that the court would rule in favour of the petitioners.

"The High Court questioned the Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram because NEET in Tamil Nadu was introduced after an order from the Supreme Court. The SC said that TN is not a separate country, it is a state in India. Without keeping that in mind, a committee has been formed for what purpose?" Kanagaraju was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added, "How can the committee analyse this after the SC's orders? We challenged many things in the writ petition - the constitutional validity, the state and Central government's power and who does education come under. We are very satisfied with the Chief Justice's move."

(with inputs from ANI)

