New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Test Agency (NTA) has extended the NEET-UG 2021 application date for medical aspirants. Those candidates who have yet not applied can apply for the medical entrance test till August 10, 2021, by visiting the official website--neet.nta.nic.in. This decision was taken on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was August 7, 2021.

This extended date is applicable for the candidates seeking admission in B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Course. Not just this, the agency has also changed the 'application correction' date. As per the notice, the correcting window will not open from August 11 to August 14, 2021. Candidates must note that it is optional and not mandatory, if they believe that they have committed a mistake while filling the application form then, they can correct it via the correction window.

NEET UG 2021: Important Dates

Name of the Event Date & Time Last date to fill NEET UG 2021 applications August 10, 2021 till 5 pm Last date to pay Application Fee August 10, 2021 till 11:50 pm Application Correction Window August 11 to 14, 2021 till 2 pm

Revised Reservation in AIQ

Lately, NTA changed the system of allocating revised seats for admission to dental and medical courses from the academic session 2021-22. As per the official notice, NTA informed that the reservation system has been revised, as the government implement OBC and EWS quota in the All India Quota (AIQ). Schedule Cast (SC) will get 15 per cent, Schedule Tribe (ST) 7 per cent, OBC (Non-creamy layer) 27 per cent, EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) 10 per cent and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) 5 per cent.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a medical entrance examination held for aspiring candidates looking for admissions to various undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses. NEET 2021 for Undergraduate programmes is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv