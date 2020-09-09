Dismissing the pleas, the SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said, “Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain”.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday again refuses to entertain fresh batch of petitions seeking deferment or cancellation of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), scheduled to be conducted on September 13.

Dismissing the pleas, the SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said, “Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain”. The bench also assured that the concerning authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that all arrangements have been made by the authorities to hold the exam. “Now everything is closed, even review is dismissed,” the bench said, adding that only NEET exam is left now and JEE is over.

“This in our view is related to university exams. Authorities will take all necessary steps for conduct of NEET exam,” the bench added.

The top court, earlier last week also dismissed the pleas including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which had paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams.

JEE Main exams were conducted from September 1-6 with complete adherence to the guidelines issued by the government to conduct exams, while NEET UG exam is scheduled to take place on September 13, Sunday.

The top court had on August 17 dismissed a plea which had sought postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases.

While refusing to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams, the top court had said in August that though there is a pandemic situation, “ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for the long and full academic year cannot be wasted”.

