New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 exam last month had, at that time, announced that the results for the NEET UG 2020 exam will be declared by October 12, 2020. However, a Dainik Jagran report suggests that the NTA is planning to release the NEET UG 2020 exam result before October 12.

Even Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently said that keeping in mind the already delay in starting the new session due to the coronavirus-mandated lockdown, the NEET UG 2020 exam results will be announced by October 12, so that the new session could start early.

According to experts in coaching institutes, the NTA should release the NEET UG 2020 exam result as soon as possible as the academic session has already been delayed by months and if the results were not declared now, it will cause a delay in counselling and admission process, eventually delaying the classes for the new session.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam was conducted on September 13 at various exam centres across the country. The NTA had also released the question paper and answer key and also invited objections regarding the answer key for the NEET UG 2020 exam till October 7. Around 15.97 lakh students registered for the NEET UG 2020 exam, of which around 85-90 per cent of the candidates appeared for the exam in September.

High cut-off expected

According to NEET experts, this year the NEET cut-off may be higher than before because this year the number of candidates appearing in the exam is more and these candidates had more time to prepare for the exam. Also, the questions for NEET exam this year were easier than before. However, on the contrary, many experts believe that this year the students did not get the same atmosphere and preparation as before due to the pandemic.

