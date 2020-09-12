So as the students prep up for their NEET UG 2020 exam tomorrow, here are some rules which they must follow while entering the exam centre.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is scheduled to take place on September 13, Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic at various exam centres across the country. The NEET-UG is one of the biggest medical exams in the country with over 15 lakh aspirants appearing for the exam this year.

Since the National Testing Agency (NTA), that overlooks the exam in the country, announced that the entrance exam will be conducted on September 13, calls to postpone the exam grew at large across the country, with many demanding cancellations of the test.

However, ruling out every possibility to defer or cancel the NEET UG 2020, the Supreme Court earlier this week dismissed the petitions filed by students and several opposition parties to postpone the exam. The top court said that the exam would be held amid all precautions on September 13 at various exam centres across India.

So as the students prep up for their NEET UG 2020 exam tomorrow, here are some rules which they must follow while entering the exam centre.

Candidates must bring NEET to admit card and self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper) along with additional photographs to attend the examination.

Candidates will be instructed to wear a fresh mask before entering the examination hall, therefore removing their previous mask. So do remember to carry an extra mask.

According to the NEET dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear closed footwear, heels and shoes. They can wear slippers and sandals.

Candidates with specific attire for religious reason are required to report to the exam hall one hour earlier for mandatory frisking.

Candidates hailing from COVID-19 containment zones can use NEET 2020 admit card to be allowed to pass their area.

At the end of the test, candidates must hand over the admit card, OMR Sheet (both original and office copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with them.

Candidates will have to bring their own ballpoint pen and personal hand sanitizer.

Sharing of personal belongings or stationery shall not be allowed.

The gap between 2 seats to be maintained as per GOI guidelines.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not inside the exam hall:

Allowed

Slippers and Sandals only

Half T-Shirt or Shirt

Trousers

Doctor Prescribed lens specs only

Lowers

Kurti/Top (Half-Sleeves)

Salwars

Kada and kirpan

Not Allowed

Shoes

Full Sleeves Shirt or T-Shirts

Watches/Sun Glasses/Bracelets/Rings/ Chain/ Necklace etc. (any type of jewellery or ornaments)

Hair Clips/ Big Rubber Bands etc.

Big buttons, brooch/badge T-Shirts

Saree (Married or Unmarried)

Bangles not allowed (only married can wear)

Cap, Kurta Payjama

What if a candidate shows COVID-19 symptoms during the exam:

Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

The person will remain isolated while wearing a mask/face cover until such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

If symptoms deteriorate, inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

A risk assessment shall be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.

Posted By: Talib Khan