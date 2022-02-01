New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, declared the NEET-SS result 2021. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website- nbe.edu.in. The education body conducted the exam on January 10, 2022, across the country at various centres.

According to the official notice, the education body will soon publish the merit list of the candidates and their individual scorecards. "Scores obtained by the candidates in NEET-SS 2021 have been declared. Merit list of the candidates and their individual scorecards will be published shortly," the NBE release mentioned.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it through these simple steps given below.

NEET-SS Result 2021: How To Check Scores

Step 1: Go to the official website -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'NEET SS Result 2021' -- click on that

Step 3: Search and find the relevant result

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to cross-check their roll numbers, marks scored, and NEET SS rank.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future references

The National Board of Education conducts the NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Speciality Courses) exam in order for students to get admission in various DM/ MCh courses.

The exam will be a gateway to 2,447 Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) seats. These seats will be occupied in 156 private and government colleges and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions across the nation.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen