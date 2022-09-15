NEET SS Result 2022: NBE Releases Scorecards At nbe.edu.in; Check How To Download

National Board of Examinations, NBE declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS result 2022. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official website -- nbe.edu.in.

As the education board has declared the results, the direct link for the scorecards has also been activated. Further, students should know that the education board has released the results for various groups including Anaesthesia, ENT, Medical, Microbiology, Paediatric, and others.

The education board conducted the NEET SS exam on September 1 and 2, 2022. With this exam, a total of 2447 seats for Doctors of Medicine - DM, and Masters of Surgery - MCh courses will be filled.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET SS Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET SS Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open which will contain NEET SS result PDF links of different groups

Step 4: Now, students need to click on the PDF

Step 5: The NEET SS Roll number-wise result and download the PDF

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET SS exam will now be eligible to sit for the counselling session. The education board is yet to give an official date regarding the further admission process. Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official webpage of the education board for more information.