The National Board of Examination is likely to release NEET SS Result 2020 on September 25.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examination is expected to release the National Entrance Eligibility Test Super Specialty Result 2020 today, on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result at nbe.edu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their NEET SS Result 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the National Entrance Eligibility Test Super Specialty 2020 online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of NBE i.e, nbe.edu.in

Step-2: Click on NEET SS at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result of NEET SS 2020’, written with the bold letters.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select application form from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9 Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10 Students can check their results and saved it for future use.

According to the media reports, the complete merit list of NEET SS Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow i.e, September 26. A PDF File will be published on the official website of NBE that will contain details about the candidates i.e. their roll numbers, the score secured by them in the entrance exam and their merit position and selection status.

The merit list will include only those candidates who meet the minimum qualifying criteria for NEET SS Result 2020. According to the guideline of NEET SS 2020, the 50th percentile has been set as the basic qualifying criteria for the Super Specialty Examination. Therefore, NEET SS Result 2020 will be declared only for those candidates who score above 50 Percentile in the Examination.

Posted By: Srishti Goel