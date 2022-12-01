NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today will release the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have completed their registration and the choice-filling process will be shortlisted but those candidates who do not get shortlisted in round 1 can also apply for round 2. Candidates can check the result at– mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, registration for round 1 started on November 22 to 28. The choice filling began on November 25 to 28. The seat allotment result for round 1 is scheduled to be released today and once it is released candidates are required to complete the reporting process and verification of documents from December 2 to 7, 2022.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET SS round 1 counselling can report to the allotted colleges between December 2 to 7. Candidates reporting to colleges need to carry with them all required documents including NEET SS allotment letter, admit card, scorecard, MBBD degree certificate, MD/MS/DNB degree certificate with speciality, Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by National Medical Commission (NMC)/ NBE/State Medical Council, Birth certificate, ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card.

NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Speciality Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various courses including Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master/Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch). It is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to super speciality courses.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Important Dates

Registration Facility– November 22 to 28

Payment facility– November 22 3 pm to 28

Choice Filling– November 25 to 28

Choice Locking Facility– November 25 to 28

Processing of Seat Allotment– November 29 to 30

Result– December 1

Reporting– December 2 to 7

NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment List: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET SS 2022 Round 1 conselling allotment’

Step 3: The allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and print out the NEET DSS 2022 Round 1 allotment for future reference